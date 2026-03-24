Facial recognition system at Mumbai stations helps catch suspects

How FRS works

The FRS scans faces using key features like eyes, nose, and cheekbones, then matches them against a database that in 2024 alone received over 10,000 uploaded photographs, including images linked to agencies such as the NIA and CBI.

It sends instant alerts if there is a match and can map out people's travel patterns, like tracing daily commutes.

Since its installation in 2022, FRS has helped solve dozens of passenger baggage-theft and robbery cases across the railway network.

Mumbai Police units, which operate more than 5,000 cameras, are in the process of linking FRS to their network.