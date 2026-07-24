Fact check finds Dharmendra Pradhan NEET video fake, AI edited
A viral video claiming Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made offensive remarks during the NEET paper-leak protests turned out to be fake.
The government's fact-checking team found the clip was edited with AI and spread by Pakistani accounts.
The real video was just Pradhan talking about an Odia festival.
Officials are reminding everyone to trust only verified sources.
CJP protests demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding Pradhan's resignation have now reached the 35th day.
Protesters say there's been some progress, like positive responses on compensation for affected families and on no FIRs against demonstrators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also addressed students' worries, promising faster court action and stricter laws against those behind the paper leak.
Everyone's waiting to see what happens next.