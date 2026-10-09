Fahim Nazir says he was attacked after chanting pro-Modi slogans
India
At a recent protest in Delhi's Connaught Place, Fahim Nazir from Srinagar says he was attacked after chanting pro-Modi slogans during an opposition rally against alleged election fraud.
The incident happened on Thursday, and police filed an FIR against unknown people based on his complaint.
Opposition demands Chief Election Commissioner resignation
Nazir said he was there to challenge the opposition's claims about the elections.
Meanwhile, opposition parties are still pushing for the chief election commissioner's resignation over concerns about voter roll revisions over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.