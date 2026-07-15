Faisal, 52, dies after head injury in Munniyoor egg dispute
India
A simple argument over six eggs at a local shop in Munniyoor, Kerala, took a tragic turn on July 6.
Faisal, 52, and Latheef, 33, both wanted more eggs than were available, and when the shopkeeper suggested splitting them, things got heated.
Faisal threw an egg at Latheef, who allegedly pushed him, causing Faisal to fall and hit his head.
Latheef arrested, held in judicial custody
Faisal was treated for his injury but his condition worsened, and he died on July 13 from a brain hemorrhage.
Police arrested Latheef soon after the incident; he is now in judicial custody.
The case is a stark reminder of how small arguments can sometimes have serious consequences.