Faizabad Bar may refuse lawyers for Ram Temple theft accused
India
The Faizabad Bar Association is thinking about not providing lawyers to eight people accused of stealing offerings from the Ram Temple.
The final call will be made on June 29, but many lawyers are upset, saying this incident has deeply hurt their sentiments, reminding them of a similar stand they took back in 2005 after the Ram Janmabhoomi terrorist attack case.
Faizabad Bar leaders decry security lapses
Bar leaders say Ayodhya's image has taken a hit, with some even suggesting strict action like the "bulldozer policy."
There's also criticism of how police handled security and concerns that a weak FIR could help the accused get bail.
As one lawyer put it, this theft feels "despicable," and many want strong punishment to match the seriousness of the crime.