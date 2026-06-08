Faizal Khan seeks bail in Patna amid attempted murder charges India Jun 08, 2026

Faizal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, is heading to court in Patna on Tuesday for his anticipatory bail hearing.

He is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly telling his security guards to fire at a crowd outside his coaching center, Khan Global Studies, during a violent incident on June 2.

The two guards arrested in connection will have their bail pleas heard on Wednesday.