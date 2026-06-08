Faizal Khan seeks bail in Patna amid attempted murder charges
Faizal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, is heading to court in Patna on Tuesday for his anticipatory bail hearing.
He is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly telling his security guards to fire at a crowd outside his coaching center, Khan Global Studies, during a violent incident on June 2.
The two guards arrested in connection will have their bail pleas heard on Wednesday.
FIRs allege shots amid exam rivalry
The clash sparked two FIRs: one from Khan's staff against rival Gyan Bindu Coaching members for vandalism and threats, and another accusing Khan's guards of firing shots, allegedly backed by video evidence.
Police have charged Khan and others with attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act.
All this drama seems tied to fierce competition over Bihar Police exam results.