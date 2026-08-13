Faizan Ansari asks Indore police to probe Delhi NEET minors
India
Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai resident who says he is a social media influencer, has asked Indore police to look into whether minors took part in a 36-day protest in Delhi led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The protest was all about the NEET exam paper leak and wrapped up last July after the government agreed to demands and the education minister resigned.
CJP leaders named, Indore police reviewing
Ansari's complaint mentions CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and the group's chief spokesperson Saurav Das, urging police to check photos, videos, and social media posts for any signs of minors being involved.
Indore police say they are reviewing everything and will act if laws were broken.