Fake milk products ahead of Holi: 1,400kg khoya destroyed in UP

Health risks and FSSAI guidelines

Adulterated milk products can seriously mess with your health—think stomach issues and even organ damage—thanks to stuff like starch, saccharine, urea, and detergents.

FSSAI is stepping up checks before the festival rush and has asked states to deploy mobile labs, and existing regulations require packaged foods to list non-milk constituents and, where milk is fully replaced, to state "Contains no milk;"

the regulator last year asked stakeholders about the use of terms like "non-dairy" or "analog."

So if you're stocking up for Holi sweets, keep an eye out for what's really inside!