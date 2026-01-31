Fake mustard seeds sold to NAFED in ₹1cr scam
India
A major scam was uncovered in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district—turns out, around 40% of the "mustard seeds" bought by NAFED at ₹2,650 per quintal were just clay granules.
The fraud came to light when a trading company flagged something off while picking up their order for the 2024-25 rabi season.
Investigators find missing farmer codes, sloppy quality checks
Investigators found serious gaps like missing farmer codes and sloppy quality checks.
Out of nearly 9,000 quintals procured, most had already been sold before anyone noticed.
Now, five officials are facing an FIR for possible involvement.
The scam has cost the government almost ₹1 crore and raised concerns about food safety—especially for those who rely on these supplies.