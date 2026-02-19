Fake NIA officer caught in Delhi with minor

Mir took ₹3,000 upfront

Mir allegedly convinced the boy he could get him a job in Delhi after his dad got sick, taking ₹3,000 upfront and asking for more once the job was "confirmed."

The two even met an NGO rep about work but were told no jobs were available.

A case was registered under sections 319 and 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He was arrested and taken for questioning.