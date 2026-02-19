Fake NIA officer caught in Delhi with minor
India
Delhi Police nabbed Mudassar Ahmed Mir, 36, from Pulwama for pretending to be a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer and tricking people with fake job promises.
He was found late at night near the Red Fort in a black Hyundai Santro with a minor boy—both from Pulwama, which made police extra cautious because of last year's car bombing incident linked to that area.
Mir took ₹3,000 upfront
Mir allegedly convinced the boy he could get him a job in Delhi after his dad got sick, taking ₹3,000 upfront and asking for more once the job was "confirmed."
The two even met an NGO rep about work but were told no jobs were available.
A case was registered under sections 319 and 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
He was arrested and taken for questioning.