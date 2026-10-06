Fake PCS officer weds Amarinder Singh Mandofal, absconds with jewelry
India
A woman pretending to be a Punjab Civil Services officer managed to marry Amarinder Singh Mandofal, an AAP leader, at a high-profile wedding in February 2026, attended by big names like the Punjab assembly speaker.
Soon after tying the knot, she disappeared, taking gold, silver jewelry, and other valuables with her.
Manwinder Kaur facing cheating, forgery case
It turned out the woman, Manwinder Kaur, was already married and had an 18-year-old son. She had faked her details throughout.
Police have now registered a case of cheating and forgery against her and five others.
The case has sparked plenty of buzz online and left Mandofal dealing with both personal and political fallout.