Fake police officers steal 2cr from businessman on Pratapaditya Road

Police arrest suspect, recover 5L

The businessman and his team only realized they'd been tricked when they contacted the real police. A complaint was filed at Tollygunge police station.

By Saturday, one suspect was arrested outside Kolkata, with ₹5 lakh recovered from him. CCTV footage helped identify more gang members.

The detective department of the Kolkata police is also part of the investigation, interrogating suspects, and working to recover the rest of the stolen money.