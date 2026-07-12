Fake police officers steal 2cr from businessman on Pratapaditya Road
A group of robbers, pretending to be police officers, pulled off a ₹2 crore heist at a businessman's office on Pratapaditya Road in South Kolkata.
They showed fake ID cards, claimed they were investigating hidden cash, took away phones from everyone inside, and after questioning the staff, found a vault filled with money and escaped.
Police arrest suspect, recover 5L
The businessman and his team only realized they'd been tricked when they contacted the real police. A complaint was filed at Tollygunge police station.
By Saturday, one suspect was arrested outside Kolkata, with ₹5 lakh recovered from him. CCTV footage helped identify more gang members.
The detective department of the Kolkata police is also part of the investigation, interrogating suspects, and working to recover the rest of the stolen money.