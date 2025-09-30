Fake UN identity, political connections: How 'godman' duped women
Swami Chaitanyananda, who presented himself as a spiritual leader, has been accused of sexually harassing more than a dozen women.
Delhi Police say he used fake identities and digital tricks—like a London-based WhatsApp number—to hide his real self and pretend he had political connections.
Officers found chats, deleted messages, and photos that helped reveal the extent of his manipulation.
Chaitanyananda faces charges of financial fraud too
Chaitanyananda allegedly promised jobs to women but instead sent them repeated, unwanted messages and is accused of molesting 17 students at a Delhi institution.
He also faces charges of financial fraud—police say he withdrew ₹60 lakh and misused over ₹30 crore using forged documents, including fake UN ambassador cards.
Despite everything, he reportedly claimed he could escape trouble thanks to "high-level contacts," according to police sources.