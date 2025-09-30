Fake UN identity, political connections: How 'godman' duped women

Chaitanyananda faces charges of financial fraud too

Chaitanyananda allegedly promised jobs to women but instead sent them repeated, unwanted messages and is accused of molesting 17 students at a Delhi institution.

He also faces charges of financial fraud—police say he withdrew ₹60 lakh and misused over ₹30 crore using forged documents, including fake UN ambassador cards.

Despite everything, he reportedly claimed he could escape trouble thanks to "high-level contacts," according to police sources.