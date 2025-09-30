India, Bhutan to build 1st cross-border railway

New railways to add to existing road connectivity

The plan includes two new rail lines connecting West Bengal and Assam in India to towns in Bhutan—covering about 90km with several stations along the way.

An official agreement is coming soon.

This project isn't just about trains; it's part of India's push to strengthen trade with Bhutan, following a recent ₹100 billion assistance package announced for 2024.

The new railways will add to the existing road and trade route connectivity between the two countries.