India, Bhutan to build 1st cross-border railway
India and Bhutan just announced a big step: they're building their first cross-border railway, a ₹4,030 crore ($454 million) project set to finish in four years.
Once it's done, moving goods between the two countries will take hours instead of days.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a major boost for regional connections.
New railways to add to existing road connectivity
The plan includes two new rail lines connecting West Bengal and Assam in India to towns in Bhutan—covering about 90km with several stations along the way.
An official agreement is coming soon.
This project isn't just about trains; it's part of India's push to strengthen trade with Bhutan, following a recent ₹100 billion assistance package announced for 2024.
The new railways will add to the existing road and trade route connectivity between the two countries.