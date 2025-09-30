PIB calls viral 'deepfake' video of Ladakh DGP fake news India Sep 30, 2025

A fake video went viral showing Ladakh's police chief supposedly saying activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested "without any evidence" on the directions of the Indian Defence Minister.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in, calling it a deepfake and confirming the DGP never said that.

They also reminded everyone to double-check info before sharing, and released the real press briefing to set things straight.