PIB calls viral 'deepfake' video of Ladakh DGP fake news
A fake video went viral showing Ladakh's police chief supposedly saying activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested "without any evidence" on the directions of the Indian Defence Minister.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in, calling it a deepfake and confirming the DGP never said that.
They also reminded everyone to double-check info before sharing, and released the real press briefing to set things straight.
Wangchuk was arrested for provoking violence
On September 27, 2024, police confirmed Wangchuk's arrest under the National Security Act after protests for Ladakh's statehood turned violent.
The DGP pointed to his provocative speeches and an ongoing probe into alleged links with Pakistan.
Right now, Wangchuk is in Jodhpur jail.
Protests have divided opinions in Ladakh
The September 24 protests have sparked strong reactions from local groups and activists demanding more autonomy for Ladakh.
Many rejected claims that their movement is "anti-national," pushing instead for real talks about political rights and protections under the Sixth Schedule.
While negotiations are stuck, the government says it's still open to dialogue.