Planning bank visit in October? Check these important holidays
Heads up—October 2025 is packed with bank holidays, so if you need to visit a branch, you'll want to plan ahead.
Banks across India will be closed every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays (October 11 and 25).
Major holidays this month include Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali (October 20), plus regional breaks like Maha Navami (October 1) and Bhai Dooj in Gujarat and UP (October 23).
Note: Digital banking will remain unaffected
Even though branches will be shut on these days, digital banking—like apps, net banking, and ATMs—will keep running as usual.
Just remember: any transactions set for a holiday will go through on the next working day.
So if you've got important bank stuff coming up this festive season, it's smart to check the dates now so you don't get caught off guard.