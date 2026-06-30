Falling tree hits Chembur school bus, 10 injured, 1 trapped
India
A school bus carrying 13 students in Chembur, Mumbai, was hit by a falling tree, leaving 10 children injured.
The students were quickly taken to the hospital, while rescue teams are still working to free one child who is trapped inside.
Residents say BMC ignored tree warnings
People living nearby say they had already asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deal with risky trees after a similar incident before, but nothing was done.
With heavy rain and thunderstorms expected today, there is extra worry about rescue efforts and safety in the area.