False bomb threat at Mumbai's Taj hotel referenced Dawood Ibrahim
India
Mumbai's famous Taj Hotel received a late-night bomb threat call claiming that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim had planted a bomb.
Police jumped into action right away, sending in crime and bomb squads to check every corner of the hotel.
Thankfully, nothing dangerous was found and it turned out to be a false alarm.
Call traced to Turbhe, police investigating
The call was quickly traced to Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area using technology tools, and police have already identified the phone number used. They're now working to track down who made the prank call.
The Taj still has tight security (especially since it was hit during the November 26, 2008, attacks), showing how seriously these threats are taken, even when they turn out to be hoaxes.