Families of 85 missing in Nepal seek India China help
India
After flash floods hit Nepal during the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage, 85 people from Tamil Nadu are missing and their families are calling for urgent help.
Loved ones want the Indian government to team up with China for faster rescue efforts and clearer updates, as many are still stranded or unaccounted for.
Rescue delays spark protests and despair
Delays in rescue operations have led to protests back home, with relatives saying they're losing hope each day.
One family member shared, "The government must act swiftly and ensure that our loved ones are safe."
Despite tough weather and damaged infrastructure making things harder, families are losing hope that help will reach those missing soon.