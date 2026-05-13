Families of Ahmedabad Air India crash seek black box recordings
After last year's tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives, families are still waiting for clear answers.
On May 13, they urged investigators to share the black box recordings, hoping to finally understand what happened just after takeoff.
The continued lack of answers has left many feeling frustrated and in the dark.
Families request flight and cockpit recordings
The group is specifically asking for raw flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder information, including details about whether a safety device called the ram air turbine was deployed on the ground.
Some are still waiting on government help or job support.
Mohammad Rafiq summed it up: "We need transparency to uncover the truth."
The families also plan a memorial ceremony at the crash site, if approved.