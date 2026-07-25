Families of NEET-UG 2026 suicide victims call for reforms
India
After the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled, families of students who died by suicide are calling for urgent changes in the education system.
Even though Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, many families say that's not enough: they want real action to prevent cheating and make exams fairer.
Parents demand accountability, stricter exam rules
Parents from across India are demanding accountability, stricter rules for exams, and better mental health support for students.
As one grieving father put it no amount of compensation can bring back his son and he hopes such tragedies will be prevented in future.
The families also want a thorough investigation into what went wrong and tougher punishment for those responsible.