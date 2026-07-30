Families of Patna NEET protesters still waiting despite Bihar promise
India
Families of students arrested during the NEET paper leak protests in Patna are still waiting for their loved ones to come home.
Even though the Bihar government promised to drop all charges and release everyone, only a handful have been let out so far.
Many parents have been camped outside Beur Central Jail for days, hoping for good news.
Police cite delays, around 25 released
Police say the holdup is due to pending court orders and paperwork.
Around 25 people, including Patna University Students's Union president Shantanu Shekhar, have been released, but most are still inside.
Nikhat Jabeen, whose son Shadan Malik was arrested, summed up the mood: "I have been waiting outside the jail since morning."