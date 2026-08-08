Families urge repatriation of 178 Indian fishermen jailed in Pakistan
India
Families of Indian fishermen jailed in Pakistan are urging both governments to finally bring them home, especially the 178 who have already finished their sentences.
With Independence Days coming up on August 14 and 15, families and activists say it's the perfect time for a goodwill gesture.
Accidental crossings, delayed releases strain families
Activists shared that most fishermen were caught after accidentally crossing maritime borders while fishing, not for any crime.
Despite a 2008 agreement that says prisoners should be released within a month of finishing their sentences, many remain stuck behind bars.
Their families say these long waits have left them struggling both financially and emotionally, and they're hoping leaders will put humanity first this year.