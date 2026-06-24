Family accuses Aslam Hussain Sama after Nandani Bosmia found dead India Jun 24, 2026

Nandani Bosmia, a 23-year-old former AAP candidate, was discovered dead at her Rajkot home on Monday.

Police are treating it as an accidental death for now, but her family believes her live-in partner, Aslam Hussain Sama, is responsible and says he harassed and assaulted her before making it look like suicide.