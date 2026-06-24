Family accuses Aslam Hussain Sama after Nandani Bosmia found dead
India
Nandani Bosmia, a 23-year-old former AAP candidate, was discovered dead at her Rajkot home on Monday.
Police are treating it as an accidental death for now, but her family believes her live-in partner, Aslam Hussain Sama, is responsible and says he harassed and assaulted her before making it look like suicide.
Hanging reported in Nandani Bosmia death
Bosmia's body was found after worried relatives sent a friend to check on her.
The couple reportedly had frequent fights because Sama stayed in touch with his wife.
Early reports point to hanging, but a full forensic postmortem has also been conducted.
Police are investigating all angles, including the family's claims, before making any final conclusions.