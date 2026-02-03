Family arrested for killing 3 with arsenic-laced sweets, reveals motive
In Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, three members of the Kasar family—Jhadu (57), Shubham (24), and Shivani (22)—were arrested for allegedly murdering three people by mixing arsenic from horse medicine into cashew pedas.
The victims included Khushbu Kachuria (22), her grandfather Sundarlal Kachuria (72), and PHED watchman Dashru Yaduvanshi (50).
The family reportedly planned the crime in detail, disguising the poisoned sweets in a bag with vegetables and delivering them late at night while wearing masks.
How the case unfolded
The same box was later picked up by the shopkeeper's family, who consumed the sweets; Santoshi Kachuria was hospitalized after consuming a peda but survived, while Khushbu and her grandfather Sundarlal died.
Laboratory tests on the sweets by the Food and Drugs Department found arsenic levels about 23,000 times the standard, and viscera samples in post-mortems tested positive for arsenic.
Police arrested the Kasars on February 1, 2026; they face murder and conspiracy charges.
Investigators believe revenge over past abuse allegations motivated the attack, and are using technical evidence to confirm details as the case continues.