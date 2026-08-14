Family booked for abetment of suicide after Jitin Kumar's death
India
A 33-year-old sales manager, Jitin Kumar, was found dead in his Jaipur flat on August 1.
Police say the door was locked from inside, and a four-page note at the scene blamed his wife Shefali and her family.
After a complaint from Kumar's brother, authorities have booked Shefali, her parents, and her brother for abetment of suicide.
Shefali allegedly demanded 20L for access
According to the note and Kumar's brother, Shefali allegedly stopped him from seeing their daughter unless he paid ₹20 lakh or bought a house.
He also faced taunts about his complexion from in-laws and pressure to live apart from his parents.
The police are collecting evidence with forensic help; the investigation is still underway.