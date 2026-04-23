Family demands murder charges after Amreli man dies in hospital
A 24-year-old man named Mahesh Premji Rathod lost his life in Amreli, Gujarat, after being assaulted in a dispute over wasting food.
He passed away on April 20 at Shantabaa General Hospital.
Since then, his family has been protesting outside the hospital, insisting that murder charges be filed against those involved.
Police registered FIR family refuses body
Police have registered a first information report, or FIR, against seven people, four known and three unknown, but have not filed murder charges yet.
They are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death and need court approval because Mahesh died two days after the incident.
Meanwhile, his family is refusing to claim his body until their demand for justice is met, putting extra pressure on authorities to act quickly.