Family denies Chetan Chaudhary's role in Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad death
India
After Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal died in a fall at Lohagad Fort on June 18, police accused his fiancee Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary of pushing him.
Both are in custody, but Chaudhary's family insists he is being wrongly blamed and had nothing to do with the incident.
Father says Chaudhary not near Agarwal
Chetan's father, Babulal Chaudhary, shared that his son was nowhere near Agarwal when he fell and only learned about Goyal after the tragedy.
Another relative described Chetan as a "straightforward person" with no complaints against him and felt the media is unfairly painting him as guilty.
The case is still under police investigation.