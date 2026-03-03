Family dies by suicide after harassment from money lenders India Mar 03, 2026

A Hyderabad family—Kadgekar Ramraj, his wife Madhavi, and their son Shashank Raj—died by suicide on February 24, 2026 after facing relentless pressure from illegal money lenders over a ₹57 lakh loan taken for their "King's Biryani" restaurants.

Police have now arrested four people accused of driving the family to this tragedy through ongoing threats and harassment.