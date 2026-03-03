Family dies by suicide after harassment from money lenders
A Hyderabad family—Kadgekar Ramraj, his wife Madhavi, and their son Shashank Raj—died by suicide on February 24, 2026 after facing relentless pressure from illegal money lenders over a ₹57 lakh loan taken for their "King's Biryani" restaurants.
Police have now arrested four people accused of driving the family to this tragedy through ongoing threats and harassment.
Investigation underway
Suicide notes left by the family described being forced to pay daily high interest, hand over blank cheques and land documents, and endure constant threats from lenders.
The police arrested four unlicensed lenders who admitted to charging high interest and using intimidation tactics.
Officers recovered blank cheques, promissory notes, land papers, and phones as evidence.
The investigation is still underway.