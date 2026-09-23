Family files case after Bright English School boy allegedly punished
A Class four boy at Bright English School in Ahmedabad is at the center of controversy after he was allegedly punished by his teacher and principal for passing a "love you" note to a classmate.
The situation escalated when the girl's complaint led to the boy's family filing a police case against teacher Seema Goswami and Director Indrajit Maurya, accusing them of abuse.
Teacher Seema Goswami suspended, police probe
Police are checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses, but doctors say the boy didn't have major injuries.
The school suspended Goswami during the investigation and offered to waive the boy's fees. His family said no.
Meanwhile, Principal Maurya claims the family tried to settle things privately for money.
Both staff members deny all accusations, and police are still sorting out what really happened.