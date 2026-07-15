Family in Sohanjana mistakes body for missing Vishal Kumar
India
A family in Sohanjana, Jammu, went through an emotional rollercoaster when they mistook an unidentified body at GMC Hospital for their missing 24-year-old son, Vishal Kumar.
Vishal had vanished after leaving for work on Saturday, and when the hospital called about a body matching his description, his family believed the worst.
Hospital identification checks questioned
Relying on a familiar scar and eye injury, the family took the body home for cremation, only to get a call mid-journey that Vishal was actually alive and heading back from Bari Brahmana.
The family rushed back to return the misidentified body and apologized.
The whole episode has people wondering if hospitals need better checks for identifying bodies.