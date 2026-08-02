Family in Surat wades knee deep floodwater to cremation ground
India
In Surat's Bhathena area, a family had to walk through knee-deep floodwater just to reach the cremation ground for a loved one's last rites.
Heavy rain left the streets completely waterlogged, and their determined trek was caught on video, quickly spreading across social media and touching many hearts.
Viral video prompts drainage criticism
The viral clip kicked off conversations about urban flooding, with locals and netizens pointing fingers at poor drainage systems.
Comments blaming the lack of an effective drainage system reflected frustration over how the city struggles during heavy monsoon rains.
The video has also prompted discussions about civic infrastructure.