Family of 4 including Homdas Vaishnav killed in Kumhari fire India May 13, 2026

A heartbreaking fire in Kumhari town, Durg district, took the lives of a family: Homdas Vaishnav and Lakshmi Vaishnav, along with Chandani and Gopika.

The blaze started Tuesday afternoon, likely from a short circuit or sparks from a nearby electricity pole, and quickly spread when it set off a gas cylinder explosion.

Sadly, the family couldn't escape in time.