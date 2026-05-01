Family of 4 including Homdas Vaishnav killed in Kumhari fire
India
A heartbreaking fire in Kumhari town, Durg district, took the lives of a family: Homdas Vaishnav and Lakshmi Vaishnav, along with Chandani and Gopika.
The blaze started Tuesday afternoon, likely from a short circuit or sparks from a nearby electricity pole, and quickly spread when it set off a gas cylinder explosion.
Sadly, the family couldn't escape in time.
Chhattisgarh announces ₹5L for victims
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai shared his condolences and announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family.
The district will add another ₹4 lakh per person.
Officials are making sure surviving relatives get support with food and shelter, while investigators look into exactly how the fire started.