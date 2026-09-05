Family of 4 jumped into Godavari river from Chinchinada bridge
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Saturday, where a family of four jumped from the Chinchinada bridge into the Godavari River.
Local fishermen managed to rescue the mother (42), but her husband (45), teenage son (16), and daughter (12) are still missing.
Search teams are working to find them.
Tanuku grocers faced heavy debts
The family, who ran a grocery and milk business in Tanuku town, had been struggling with heavy debts and losses.
Their son was studying in the first year of a polytechnic course and their daughter was studying in Class nine.
Police believe money troubles may have pushed them to this desperate step.
The rescued woman is currently hospitalized and authorities are waiting for her statement to understand what happened.