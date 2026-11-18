A heartbreaking incident shook Chinnakalipalayam, Karur, as five members of the same family, grandparents Ramasamy, 63, and Janaki, 60, their daughter Suguna, 35, and grandchildren Shivani, 10, and Athiran, 4, were discovered dead in a well on Wednesday.

Police and rescue teams recovered their bodies, and an official investigation has begun.