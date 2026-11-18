Family of 5 found dead in well in Chinnakalipalayam, Karur
A heartbreaking incident shook Chinnakalipalayam, Karur, as five members of the same family, grandparents Ramasamy, 63, and Janaki, 60, their daughter Suguna, 35, and grandchildren Shivani, 10, and Athiran, 4, were discovered dead in a well on Wednesday.
Police and rescue teams recovered their bodies, and an official investigation has begun.
Bodies sent for autopsy at Karur
The bodies have been sent for autopsy at Karur Government Medical College, while police look into what led to this tragedy, with police suspecting that they could have ended their lives.
The Vangal police have registered a case and are investigating.
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