Family of 5 instead of 3? Unions push for this
The upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is stirring up talk about how much central government employees should earn.
Union reps are meeting in Delhi on February 25, 2026, to push for a new way of calculating minimum pay—one that counts a five-member family instead of three.
If this goes through, entry-level salaries could jump by about 66%.
Unions want to include parents too
Right now, the Aykroyd formula sets pay based on basic needs like food and housing for a family of three.
Unions want to include parents too, bumping the family size to five.
Unions say that the shift from a family of three to a family of five would, by itself, raise the minimum pay from ₹18,000 to about ₹30,000; they are also separately demanding a minimum pay of around ₹54,000, with updated pension rules and higher yearly raises—potentially making government jobs more attractive for young professionals thinking about stability and benefits.