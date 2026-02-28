Family of 5 instead of 3? Unions push for this

Unions want to include parents too

Right now, the Aykroyd formula sets pay based on basic needs like food and housing for a family of three.

Unions want to include parents too, bumping the family size to five.

Unions say that the shift from a family of three to a family of five would, by itself, raise the minimum pay from ₹18,000 to about ₹30,000; they are also separately demanding a minimum pay of around ₹54,000, with updated pension rules and higher yearly raises—potentially making government jobs more attractive for young professionals thinking about stability and benefits.