Family of 5 killed in Amravati district expressway crash
India
A really sad incident happened on Sunday in Maharashtra's Amravati district: five family members died when their car crashed into a parked container truck on the expressway.
They were driving from Chandrapur to Akola for a family event, but the collision was so severe that no one survived.
Police suspect driver dozed off
The victims, Bhaskar, Mahadev, Aarti, Lata, and 12-year-old Krishna Jivne, all came from Chandrapur.
Witnesses said the car was speeding before it hit the truck, and police think the driver might have dozed off.
Emergency teams rushed over but couldn't save anyone.
The crash also caused traffic jams until everything was cleared up.