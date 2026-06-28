Family of 5 killed in Amravati district expressway crash

Police suspect driver dozed off

The victims, Bhaskar, Mahadev, Aarti, Lata, and 12-year-old Krishna Jivne, all came from Chandrapur.

Witnesses said the car was speeding before it hit the truck, and police think the driver might have dozed off.

Emergency teams rushed over but couldn't save anyone.

The crash also caused traffic jams until everything was cleared up.