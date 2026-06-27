Pune fort murder: Some family members aware of Siya's reluctance

Investigation progress

Siya's brother questioned for nearly 10 hours

Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, was questioned for nearly 10 hours by the Pune Rural police. Investigators are looking into whether he knew about his sister's relationship with Chaudhary and if he informed other family members. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tonpe said both accused have established roles in Ketan's murder. "We summoned Siya's brother for questioning, and other members and friends will also be summoned," Tonpe said.