Pune fort murder: Some family members aware of Siya's reluctance
What's the story
The investigation into the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has revealed a possible conflict between a secret relationship and a family-arranged marriage. According to the police, Siya Goyal's closeness with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary was known to some family members. The Goyal family allegedly ignored her feelings due to financial disparities and arranged her marriage with the wealthier Agarwal family instead.
Investigation progress
Siya's brother questioned for nearly 10 hours
Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, was questioned for nearly 10 hours by the Pune Rural police. Investigators are looking into whether he knew about his sister's relationship with Chaudhary and if he informed other family members. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tonpe said both accused have established roles in Ketan's murder. "We summoned Siya's brother for questioning, and other members and friends will also be summoned," Tonpe said.
Evidence analysis
Accused deleted phone chats before and after murder
The investigation has also revealed that both accused deleted their phone chats before and after the June 18 incident at Lohagad Fort. Mobile instruments have been sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve these deleted logs. Police claimed Goyal and Chaudhary were in constant contact for nearly six months before the incident, with 2,004 calls adding up to 238 hours of conversation.
Accused's statements
Goyal gave pre-decided signal for attack on Agarwal: Police
Chaudhary initially denied being near the cliff, but his story fell apart during interrogation. Police said Goyal gave a pre-decided signal for the attack on Agarwal. Siya's mother claimed her daughter was reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18, but was persuaded by Agarwal and his mother. The investigation continues as more relatives and friends may be questioned in connection with this case.