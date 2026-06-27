LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Pune fort murder: Some family members aware of Siya's reluctance
Pune fort murder: Some family members aware of Siya's reluctance
The Goyal family allegedly ignored Siya's feelings due to financial disparities

Pune fort murder: Some family members aware of Siya's reluctance

By Snehil Singh
Jun 27, 2026
09:33 am
What's the story

The investigation into the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has revealed a possible conflict between a secret relationship and a family-arranged marriage. According to the police, Siya Goyal's closeness with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary was known to some family members. The Goyal family allegedly ignored her feelings due to financial disparities and arranged her marriage with the wealthier Agarwal family instead.

Investigation progress

Siya's brother questioned for nearly 10 hours

Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, was questioned for nearly 10 hours by the Pune Rural police. Investigators are looking into whether he knew about his sister's relationship with Chaudhary and if he informed other family members. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tonpe said both accused have established roles in Ketan's murder. "We summoned Siya's brother for questioning, and other members and friends will also be summoned," Tonpe said.

Evidence analysis

Accused deleted phone chats before and after murder

The investigation has also revealed that both accused deleted their phone chats before and after the June 18 incident at Lohagad Fort. Mobile instruments have been sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve these deleted logs. Police claimed Goyal and Chaudhary were in constant contact for nearly six months before the incident, with 2,004 calls adding up to 238 hours of conversation.

Advertisement

Accused's statements

Goyal gave pre-decided signal for attack on Agarwal: Police

Chaudhary initially denied being near the cliff, but his story fell apart during interrogation. Police said Goyal gave a pre-decided signal for the attack on Agarwal. Siya's mother claimed her daughter was reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18, but was persuaded by Agarwal and his mother. The investigation continues as more relatives and friends may be questioned in connection with this case.

Advertisement