Family says Rahul Meena innocent in alleged Delhi murder case
Rahul Meena, a 19-year-old accused of raping and murdering an IRS officer's daughter in Delhi, is at the center of a heated case.
His family insists he's innocent, describing him as well-behaved with strong academics, and says the real issue is a messy fallout over online gambling debts.
Meena is currently in police custody as the investigation continues.
Rahul Meena's family cites gambling debts
Meena's mother said when she last spoke to him, and the family could not contact him afterward, recalling his good behavior and academic achievements.
His sister claims both Meena and the complainant's husband were deep in gambling debt, suggesting this financial tension sparked false allegations.
The family also mentioned that Meena had pawned his phone to pay off debts and believes he's being framed because of past disputes linked to online gaming.