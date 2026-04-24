Family says Rahul Meena innocent in alleged Delhi murder case

Rahul Meena's family cites gambling debts

Meena's mother said when she last spoke to him, and the family could not contact him afterward, recalling his good behavior and academic achievements.

His sister claims both Meena and the complainant's husband were deep in gambling debt, suggesting this financial tension sparked false allegations.

The family also mentioned that Meena had pawned his phone to pay off debts and believes he's being framed because of past disputes linked to online gaming.