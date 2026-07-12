Farah Naz and son arrested in Karnataka for hiding nationality
A Pakistani mother and her son were arrested in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district after they allegedly got a ration card and a voter ID card by hiding their nationality.
Farah Naz is married to an Indian citizen, Mohammed Ayub Khan, and moved to Bagepalli with him.
Paperwork discrepancies reveal nationality mismatch
Naz and Khan married in the United Arab Emirates before settling in India with their four children.
While three children are Indian citizens, Fardeen and his mother are both Pakistani nationals.
Their attempt to pass as Indian citizens came to light when officials spotted discrepancies in their paperwork.
Documents canceled amid Foreigners Act charges
Authorities canceled the documents after confirming the nationality mix-up.
Naz and Fardeen now face charges under several laws, including the Foreigners Act.
The local police say both are in custody, and investigations are ongoing.