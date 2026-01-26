Faridabad businessman scammed out of ₹4 crore in fake stock market scheme India Jan 26, 2026

Arun Kumar, a factory owner from Faridabad, lost ₹4 crore after falling for an online scam.

Fraudsters pretending to be expert stockbrokers convinced him to invest through the so-called "RFX Market" platform, promising to double his money.

Between late October and early November 2025, Kumar transferred large sums to multiple accounts.

When he tried to withdraw his funds, the scammers demanded extra payments for taxes—making him realize it was all a con.