Faridabad businessman scammed out of ₹4 crore in fake stock market scheme
Arun Kumar, a factory owner from Faridabad, lost ₹4 crore after falling for an online scam.
Fraudsters pretending to be expert stockbrokers convinced him to invest through the so-called "RFX Market" platform, promising to double his money.
Between late October and early November 2025, Kumar transferred large sums to multiple accounts.
When he tried to withdraw his funds, the scammers demanded extra payments for taxes—making him realize it was all a con.
Police investigating; reminder to stay alert online
Kumar reported the fraud last week, and police registered a case on January 24 under cybercrime laws.
Investigators are now tracing call records and bank details to track down those behind the scam.
Public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said they're working hard to catch the culprits soon.
The case is yet another reminder: always double-check before trusting anyone with your money online.