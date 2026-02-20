Faridabad chemical fire injures 37, including police officers

Police file charges against factory owner, managers

Among those hurt are the factory owner, several workers, three police officers, and two firefighters—some with serious burns.

The factory was left badly damaged, with machines destroyed and cars within 100 meters burned.

Police have filed charges against the owner and managers for ignoring basic safety rules like missing fire safety permits and uncovered chemicals.

Several of the most critical victims were rushed to Delhi hospitals for treatment, while officials have launched an investigation to figure out exactly what went wrong.