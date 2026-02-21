Faridabad factory fire: Injured firefighter succumbs to injuries

Chand led his team from the NIT fire station into the burning factory and was caught in an explosion while laying hoses. Despite managing to crawl out with serious burns, he was reported to be in critical condition and was undergoing treatment. His effort highlights the real risks firefighters face every day.

37 people were injured; FIRs filed

The explosions spread to a neighboring lubricant factory, injuring 37 people—among them workers, company owners, and police officers.

Two others who died were Abhishek Monga and Pradeep Kumar, both suffering major burns. Two people were reported to be in critical condition.

Police have filed an FIR against both factories' owners and managers, and a special investigation team is looking into what went wrong.