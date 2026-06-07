Faridabad man falsely recorded as dead denied Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun
India
When 56-year-old Kumar from Faridabad applied for ₹71,000 under Haryana's Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun scheme, he was stunned to learn that government records had declared him dead.
The mix-up also labeled his wife, Parvati Devi, as a widow and led to his application being rejected.
Officials to restore Kumar's record soon
Kumar, who earns ₹16,000 a month as a salesman, had to borrow money for his daughter's wedding because of the mistake.
Fixing the error wasn't easy: officials asked for documents from his 1995 marriage that he didn't have.
After spending money on legal help and lots of back-and-forth, officials at a recent grievance camp said Kumar's name would be restored soon, while Parvati Devi's records had already been changed from widow to married.