Faridabad professor stabbed outside college in revenge attack
India
Subhash Shukla, a 41-year-old law professor in Faridabad, was stabbed multiple times by three men as he arrived at his college on Thursday morning.
The attackers were linked to his female colleague, whose husband allegedly planned the assault after she was suspended from her job—she believed that it was on Shukla's complaint that she was suspended.
Passersby quickly called for help, and Shukla was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police investigation and current status
Police have registered an FIR for causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons and confirmed that personal grudge was the motive.
As of Friday, all suspects are still on the run, with police carrying out raids to catch them.
Investigations are continuing.