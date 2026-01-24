Faridabad professor stabbed outside college in revenge attack India Jan 24, 2026

Subhash Shukla, a 41-year-old law professor in Faridabad, was stabbed multiple times by three men as he arrived at his college on Thursday morning.

The attackers were linked to his female colleague, whose husband allegedly planned the assault after she was suspended from her job—she believed that it was on Shukla's complaint that she was suspended.

Passersby quickly called for help, and Shukla was taken to the hospital in critical condition.