Faridabad woman Seema, 23, found dead, family alleges dowry pressure
India
Seema, a 23-year-old from Faridabad, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Her family says she faced ongoing pressure from her husband Praveen and his parents over dowry demands, and they believe her death was not an accident.
Police register dowry death case
According to Seema's family, her in-laws wanted money and a truck for their construction business, demands that led to serious conflict.
After Seema's passing, her family protested outside her home, prompting a police response.
Authorities have filed a case of dowry death against the accused and are waiting for postmortem results to guide the next steps.