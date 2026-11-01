Faridabad woman Shalini Kumari arrested for stepfather Gopal Kumar murder

A 22-year-old woman, Shalini Kumari, has been arrested in Faridabad for the murder of her stepfather, Gopal Kumar.

The incident happened on October 14, 2026, and police say it was originally hatched by her mother, Kajal Devi, and Kajal's partner Yogender, and Shalini was aware of it and helped execute it.

The main reason? Gopal reportedly didn't approve of Shalini's Instagram activity and frequent outings.