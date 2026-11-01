Faridabad woman Shalini Kumari arrested for stepfather Gopal Kumar murder
A 22-year-old woman, Shalini Kumari, has been arrested in Faridabad for the murder of her stepfather, Gopal Kumar.
The incident happened on October 14, 2026, and police say it was originally hatched by her mother, Kajal Devi, and Kajal's partner Yogender, and Shalini was aware of it and helped execute it.
The main reason? Gopal reportedly didn't approve of Shalini's Instagram activity and frequent outings.
Kajal Devi and Yogender arrested
The murder took place while Gopal was asleep at a relative's house. Kajal stabbed him while Shalini was asleep in an adjacent room with the other children.
At first, Kajal tried to pass it off as a burglary gone wrong but slipped up during questioning. She and Yogender were arrested soon after.
Later, CCTV footage showed Shalini accompanying Kajal and Yogender in Shyam Nagar hours before the murder; she later admitted her role and said Gopal's strictness pushed her to act.