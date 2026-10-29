Farm fires down 31.3% in 6 northern states this year
India
Good news for Delhi's air: farm fires across six northern states are down by 31.3% this year, according to ICAR.
From mid-September to late October, there were 2,265 fire incidents, way fewer than last year's 3,300.
Punjab still tops the list with the most cases, while Madhya Pradesh actually saw a rise.
Satellite tracking cut northern farm fires
This drop is thanks to better satellite tracking and state efforts to manage leftover crops instead of burning them.
Real-time monitoring and awareness drives are helping farmers change old habits.
Still, officials say the real test comes in November when burning usually peaks.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR has rolled out a new plan to fight pollution through March 2027, so cleaner air might just stick around if these trends continue.