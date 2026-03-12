Farmer sells kidney to repay loan, pays ₹8L

Five accused moneylenders arrested

When one lender suggested selling a kidney, Kule felt he had no other way out. He traveled through multiple countries and underwent surgery in Cambodia for ₹8 lakh.

After the case came to light, police arrested five of the six accused moneylenders on charges including extortion and criminal conspiracy; one accused remains at large.

They also detained an alleged fake doctor who arranged organ sales online and are now investigating whether more people were caught in this trafficking network.