Farmer sells kidney to repay loan, pays ₹8L
A 36-year-old farmer from Maharashtra, Roshan Kule, ended up selling his kidney after a small loan for cattle treatment in 2021 spiraled out of control.
With six moneylenders involved, he alleges some lenders charged interest as high as 40% per month and that at least one demanded a daily penalty of ₹5,000, his debt shot up to ₹74 lakh, even after he'd already paid back over ₹48 lakh.
Five accused moneylenders arrested
When one lender suggested selling a kidney, Kule felt he had no other way out. He traveled through multiple countries and underwent surgery in Cambodia for ₹8 lakh.
After the case came to light, police arrested five of the six accused moneylenders on charges including extortion and criminal conspiracy; one accused remains at large.
They also detained an alleged fake doctor who arranged organ sales online and are now investigating whether more people were caught in this trafficking network.