Farmers across 5 states protest over urea and DAP shortages
Farmers across Punjab and four other states hit the streets on Monday (June 8), frustrated by a shortage of urea and DAP fertilizers, both crucial for paddy sowing.
With protests at 74 locations under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banner, leaders like Punjab BJP President Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon urged the government to step up and ensure steady supplies so farming isn't disrupted.
High planting demand and allocation delays
The shortages are mostly due to high demand during planting season and delays in government allocations.
Import hiccups from conflict-hit Gulf nations have made things worse this year.
Farmers also say dealers are pushing them to buy extra products like nano urea along with regular fertilizers, which adds to their costs.
Punjab officials: supplies improving, farmers unconvinced
Punjab has received 1.1 million metric tons of urea so far, but that's still well below the 1.6 million metric tons needed.
Officials claim supply is improving, but farmers aren't convinced.
Many warn that if things don't change soon, protests could escalate and paddy cultivation might take a hit.