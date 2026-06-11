Farmers across 5 states protest over urea and DAP shortages India Jun 11, 2026

Farmers across Punjab and four other states hit the streets on Monday (June 8), frustrated by a shortage of urea and DAP fertilizers, both crucial for paddy sowing.

With protests at 74 locations under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banner, leaders like Punjab BJP President Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon urged the government to step up and ensure steady supplies so farming isn't disrupted.